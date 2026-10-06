Ballots for the November 3rd General Election will be mailed next week, and the Chelan County Republican Central Committee will host a candidate's forum on Thursday, Oct. 8th, in the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The forum is free and open to the public. Attendees can meet with candidates starting at 6pm, and the Q&A forum session, moderated by Eric Granstrom, will begin at 6:30pm with participating candidates.

Chelan County GOP Party Chair Bill Sullivan says all candidates have been invited, regardless of party affiliation.

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Featured races include the 12th District Legislative race for position #1, the Chelan County Commission, and for County Sheriff.

Sullivan said he has commitments from Brian Burnett, Shon Smith, Clint Strand, Mike Morrison, and Stan Langlow. Stacy Willoughby has not yet confirmed her participation as of Tuesday. The position #2 candidates for the Legislature are not available.

Also scheduled to participate are candidates in races for assessor, auditor, clerk, treasurer, and Chelan PUD. Some candidates had yet to RSVP as of Tuesday, according to organizers.

The candidate's forum will be held in the Gala Room at Wenatchee Convention Center.