The incumbent Douglas County Commissioner, Marc Straub, and challenger Michael S. Lesky, of Orondo, are running in the countywide election for District 3 commissioner.

Straub is a Republican Party candidate running for a 3rd four-year term on the board of commissioners. Lesky is a farmer, forester, and retired agriculture and natural resources educator. He is running as an independent.

Michael S. Lesky Michael S. Lesky

Marc Straub Image: Douglas County Marc Straub Image: Douglas County

TownSquarer Media (TSM) posed a series of questions to each candidate and only received a response from Straub, so the article only includes his remarks.

TSM: Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Marc Straub

First and foremost, I strongly believe that it is my primary responsibility, as your commissioner, to make sound, well-balanced decisions regarding how our tax dollars are used and how our taxpayer-owned assets (roads, bridges, utilities, facilities, etc.) are managed and protected. Failure to do so decreases levels of service and ultimately shortens the useful life and utility of these assets. As a small business owner, my approach to this responsibility is to steward those funds and assets with the same level of care and regard as I do for my own business and personal affairs. I believe that my track record, as your commissioner, demonstrates a commitment to fiscal discipline, resisting waste and keeping Douglas County government accountable.

Second, I am committed to helping guide growth and fostering economic vitality for our county. Douglas County is growing at a very brisk clip. Folks are relocating here for many of the same reasons we all call it home. I am focused on ensuring that the county remains ahead of the growth curve while protecting the things we appreciated about our rural lifestyle. Growth is healthy but not at all cost. I am committed to creating a welcoming, business-friendly environment where businesses are attracted to and remain in Douglas County, creating good-paying jobs and opportunities for our kids and their kids for generations to come. A strong economy means strong, vibrant communities throughout our county. A very important element of fostering economic vitality is actively working to protect our agriculture while creating an environment that attracts new, diversified, job-creating industries based in our county.

Third, you cannot have vibrant, enjoyable, safe communities without an emphasis on public safety. Safe, vibrant communities attract investment and protect families. Prioritizing sensible and responsible funding of our law and justice services has been, and will continue to be, one of my priorities as long as I have the privilege of serving as your commissioner. As we continue to grow, there will be challenges around public safety that funding alone cannot solve. I am equally committed to addressing solutions within my capacity as a county commissioner.

No response was provided from Candidate Michael Lesky

TSM; What accomplishments demonstrate you are the best choice for a seat on the board?

--Marc Straub

When I first ran for county commissioner, I made a commitment to the citizens of our county to focus on what I heard matters most—supporting economic growth, maintaining our infrastructure, reducing unnecessary regulation, backing public safety, and addressing growth and housing challenges. Since then, I've worked diligently to follow through on those priorities and honor my commitment to the citizens of Douglas County.

During my two terms, we’ve experienced some very challenging events and circumstances, such as the Pearl Hill Fire, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Chelan Hills Fire, as well as the ongoing and deepening challenges being presented to our agriculture industry (which serves as the backbone of our local economy) and many others.

Challenges like these not only test your resolve but also test your ability to lead. All things considered, I believe our county is on a great trajectory. I believe that my leadership, work ethic, and business experience continue to lend, in a positive manner, to the role of county commissioner in serving the citizens of Douglas County.

Serving in this manner has been a true honor, and one I don't take lightly. This role is truly about showing up, listening, doing your homework, and making thoughtful, steady decisions that benefit the community as a whole. I believe my record demonstrates my commitment and effectiveness in this role. I'm running again because I believe experience matters and because I want to continue building on the successes already underway.

No response was provided from Candidate Michael Lesky

TSM: Is the fiscal management of the county appropriate, given the current revenue and expense climate, and what policies can improve the county budget? What are your spending priorities, and where can savings be realized?

--Marc Straub

I’m very proud of the work that I, my two peers, and our staff have done over the last eight years, which has resulted in annual budgets that are fiscally responsible, provide for quality core public services, and all during a time where increased unfunded state mandates continue to pile on and growth places more and more demands on our infrastructure.

Douglas County has managed to do what many counties and municipalities across the state have failed to do—create a very healthy carryover (known as reserves in the private sector) without raising taxes or instigating large fee increases. However, just as in a family’s or a small business’ budget, so, too, in government, these funds can vanish into the ether by failing to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

Those challenges are myriad: unfunded mandates like skyrocketing indigent defense costs; soaring liability costs due to the lack of much-needed tort reform; escalating expenses around preserving our infrastructure such as pavement preservation; and diminishing revenues because of local and non-local actions and policies. From my perspective, the greatest challenge we have before us is in continuing to stay ahead of the growth (which growth in and of itself is positive, because if you’re not growing, you’re simply existing on borrowed time) by ensuring that needed infrastructure is in place to support the growth and vitality.

I’m a firm believer in that; all challenges considered and taken into account, county government needs to be hyper-focused on using taxpayer dollars to fund core services while resisting the temptation to wander off into empire building, which inevitably results in waste, ineffectiveness, and pleas to increase taxes and fees, all the while jeopardizing the ability to deliver upon what local government really is there to provide.

No response was provided from Candidate Michael Lesky

TSM: How do you strike a balance between property rights, growth, economic development, and mandates from Olympia?

--Marc Straub

The protection of property rights is absolutely and fundamentally important to me. Prior to being elected, I spent seventeen years leading an organization that—in part—actively advocated for protecting and upholding property rights. I’ve long held to the point of view that one’s private property rights end where their neighbor’s begin. Therefore, the need for well-conceived zoning and development regulations and standards that aim to protect property rights but are not overreaching, burdensome, or senseless is key.

Again, for communities to remain vital and sustainable, there must be growth—both economically and otherwise. There are countless examples where lack of growth has led to economically stagnant communities in decline. Douglas County will continue growing given the quality-of-life others seek to enjoy. Growth should not and does not need to threaten the qualities that we all appreciate about our rural lifestyle. Protecting and cherishing what we don’t want to lose to growth is best accomplished through good community engagement, listening, and implementing community wants and needs into our planning documents, such as the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which serves to guide the rules and regulations directing how growth occurs throughout the county.

I, too, am a firm believer that decision-making and governance is best accomplished locally by elected leaders who are directly accountable and closest to the citizens who elect them. Mandates—either funded or, more often, unfunded—from Olympia often take the form of a one-size-fits-all approach to rule-making. Whether it’s the troublesome Growth Management Act or countless others that are born out of Olympia each legislative session, local leaders must be diligent at exercising local control whenever and wherever possible while actively engaging in Olympia to push back against senseless and harmful mandates.

No response was provided from Candidate Michael Lesky

TSM: How do you view the development of data centers?

--Marc Straub

The data centers that currently exist or are coming online in the Pangborn Industrial Service Area of our county have proven to be excellent partners in our community—providing great jobs (both during construction and post-construction), as well as other direct and indirect benefits to our citizens. I am not opposed to data centers as long as they are thoughtfully and well-sited; do not place a strain on our collective resources

such as power and water, and that the community, as a whole, continues to support them.

That being said, my vision for economic vitality for our county is centered around diversification of industries. As we are successful in attracting and establishing new and diverse industries within the county, we will reap the benefits of job creation at a scale that will provide opportunities (and all the ancillary benefits) for our kids and future generations to be able to live, work, and raise families here without the need to relocate elsewhere for lack of opportunity.

No response was provided from Candidate Michael Lesky

How to reach the candidates

--Marc Straub

www.marcstraub.com | info@marcstraub.com | @votemarcstraub (Facebook)

(509) 387-7086

--Michael S. Lesky