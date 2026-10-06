East Wenatchee Police used non-lethal measures to arrest a man after a domestic disturbance in East Wenatchee. Officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Baker Avenue just before 10:00pm Friday. According to a news release, two callers reported a male was holding a 38-year-old woman hostage with two children inside.

East Wenatchee officers, with the assistance of Wenatchee Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, found the suspect attempting to enter the apartment unit. Police Chief Johnson says the man refused commands to comply, so officers used a 40-millimeter launcher with rubber bullets to subdue the man who was armed with a knife

The suspect, who has not been named, was wanted for an outstanding warrant and pending probable cause charges against him from recent investigations in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee

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After an evaluation at Central Washington Hospital, the 34-year-old man was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail on charges of domestic violence assault, threats to kill, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

There were no reported injuries to the woman or children.