A Moses Lake man is in jail following a domestic violence incident in the Larson Community of unincorporated Moses Lake.

Where the Incident Happened

Moses Lake Police Department said officers arrested 40-year-old Paul Megard Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop.

Deputies Confront Armed Suspect

Megard, a convicted felon, allegedly assaulted the victim while armed with a handgun and sat in a pickup after the incident. When deputies arrived, they said they observed Megard making movements as he tried to hide something under his clothes and directed Megard to get out of the truck.

Hidden Revolver Discovered During Arrest

Megard allegedly resisted arrest, and when deputies had him under control, they found a revolver hidden under his clothes.

Megard is in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing law enforcement, and fourth-degree assault.