One of the world's leading concert ticketing companies settled a wrongful death lawsuit connected to a June 2023 shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George.

The Deadly Shooting at Beyond Wonderland

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Wenatchee Fire Causes House Collapse

Live Nation settled a lawsuit stemming from the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival, avoiding a trial scheduled to begin next month.

29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz were killed June 17, 2023, when a man who authorities said had taken hallucinogens opened fire in the festival's campground area. Security officials identifed the gunman as James Kelly, an active-duty U.S. Army specialist stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord at the time of the shooting.

Court documents say that Kelly reportedly ingested psilocybin mushrooms on the way to the festival, then retrieved a handgun from his truck and opened fire without warning. Several other attendees were injured in the shooting incident.

Allegations Against Live Nation and Security Contractors

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, alleged that Live Nation, its subsidiary Insomniac Events, and multiple security companies operated under deficient security protocols, which allowed Kelly to bring a firearm onto the property, leading to the deaths.

Live Nation denied liability in the suit but had previously lost a motion to dismiss the case, which cleared the way for a trial.

Litigation Remains Ongoing

The company continues to contest remaining claims brought by another festival-goer, Lily Luksich, who was shot by Kelly that night.

Terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.