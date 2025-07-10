A Washington State Department of Transportation resurfacing project on US 2 is set to begin this Monday (July 14).

The work will span from just west of Coles Corner to the vicinity of the Chiwaukum Creek trailhead near Leavenworth.

Crews will repave the highway’s driving lanes and perform bridgework at Nason Creek to address pavement deterioration.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures, flaggers, and pilot cars during work hours. Work will begin with daytime hours—7 a.m. to 8 p.m.—on July 14, then shift to nighttime hours—7 p.m. to 7 a.m.—starting July 15 to avoid interfering with a nearby slope-stabilization project.

The paving is expected to be completed by mid-October.