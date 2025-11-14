Ephrata Man Killed In Crash Involving Semi-Truck On SR-28

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1:50 p.m. on State Route 28 about seven miles east of Quincy when a sedan driven by 49-year-old Joshua A. Julian of Ephrata struck the trailer of a semi-truck driven by 36-year-old Luis C. Castro of Othello.

Julian sustained traumatic injuries upon impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Castro was uninjured.

Troopers say Castro caused the collision by failing to yield as he turned onto the highway from a private driveway and has been cited for negligent driving.

A State Patrol report indicates it's yet to be determined if drug or alcohol impairment played a role in the crash, which blocked the highway for several hours.