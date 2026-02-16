Cancer remains one of the most serious health challenges facing families across Washington state. While the disease affects people in every community, rates are not the same everywhere.

Why Cancer Rates Vary by County

A recent analysis ranking Washington counties by cancer incidence shows some areas are seeing significantly higher rates than others. The differences highlight how geography, access to care, and lifestyle factors can all play a role in long-term health outcomes.

Health experts point to several reasons why cancer rates may vary from county to county in Washington. Tobacco use, environmental exposures, occupational risks, and socioeconomic barriers can all contribute. In more rural parts of the state, limited access to healthcare providers and screening services can make early detection more difficult — and early detection is key.

The Importance of Early Detection and Screening

Regular screenings for cancers such as breast, colorectal, cervical, and lung cancer have been shown to improve survival rates when caught early. But not all communities have the same level of access to preventive care, which can widen disparities over time.

Efforts to Improve Access to Care

State and local health agencies continue working to expand screening programs, increase awareness, and improve healthcare access across Washington.

So where does your county rank?

Take a look at the gallery below to see which Washington counties report the highest cancer rates — and where your community stands compared to the rest of the state.