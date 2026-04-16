The Chelan County Sheriff's Office warns the public again about suspicious and fraudulent phone calls.

Surge in Scam Calls Reported in Chelan County

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The Sheriff's Office said it has received more than 25 reports over the past two days of phone calls from an individual identifying himself as Sgt. Adam Musgrove.

How the Scam Works

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Callers described multiple variations of the scam, including threats to dispatch a federal agent to the residence, claims that the recipient faces fines or jail time for allegedly missing jury duty, demands for payment related to warrants without explanation, and requests to verify signatures against documents.

Sheriff’s Office Says Calls Are Not Legitimate

The Sheriff's Office said these are not legitimate calls, and it will never contact individuals to demand payment, threaten immediate arrest, or request sensitive personal information over the phone.

What You Should Do If You Get a Call

Officials urge all residents never to provide personal or financial information to unsolicited callers, not make payments, and hang up immediately if you receive a suspicious or threatening call.