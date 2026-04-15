An early spring snowstorm has forced the closure of Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, snarling traffic across Washington’s busiest mountain corridor.

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Washington State Department of Transportation officials shut down I-90 in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg after heavy snowfall, icy conditions, and multiple crashes made travel too dangerous.

Why the pass is closed

Crews reported 20 inches or more of fresh snow falling in a short period, creating what WSDOT described as “severe compact snow and ice” on the roadway. Spinouts and collisions quickly followed, blocking lanes and forcing a full shutdown as plows and tow crews worked to clear the highway.

Officials say the combination of heavy, wet snow and freezing temperatures turned stretches of I-90 into treacherous, ice-covered conditions, a common hazard during spring storms in the Cascades.

A classic “false spring” storm

While mid-April typically signals warming weather in places like Wenatchee, the Cascades can still see winter-like conditions this time of year. Forecasters say this system brought: Heavy mountain snow Rain/snow mix in lower elevations Rapid freeze-thaw cycles worsening road conditions.

That mix makes spring storms especially dangerous — melting during the day, then refreezing into ice overnight.

What drivers need to know

No estimated reopening time during the closure period Chains and traction tires often required when open Delays can stretch for hours even after reopening Snoqualmie Pass carries roughly tens of thousands of vehicles daily and serves as the primary route between western and eastern Washington, meaning closures ripple across the entire state.

Bottom line

This isn’t unusual — but it’s a reminder that winter driving isn’t over just because the calendar says spring. If you’re heading west from North Central Washington, you’ll want to check conditions before you go — or be ready to wait it out.