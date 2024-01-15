Chelan, Douglas Salmonella Cases Linked To Charcuterie Meats

The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting two cases of salmonella which are linked to charcuterie meats.

The is one case each from Chelan and Douglas counties, which join one case each in King and Spokane counties.

All four Washington cases report consuming some form of charcuterie meat prior to their illness.

However, none of the cases consumed the recalled Busseto Charcuterie Sampler which was linked to a salmonella outbreak in other states.

CDHD says it's working with the Washington State Department of Health on the issue.

A news release from CDHD says the Washington State Department of Health is investigating additional charcuterie meat products.

Two of the Washington salmonella cases have not been added to the Center for Disease Control outbreak page.

According to the State Department of Health, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalled Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat "Charcuterie Sampler: Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" meat products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers. However, Washington does not have Sam's Club locations and the state health department says it does not know of any distribution of the recalled product in the state.

CDHD offered recommendations in its news release:

Check your fridge for recalled products. Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

CDHD recommends contacting your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptoms can last 4 to 7 days and usually resolve on their own with fluids and rest. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Avoid eating high-risk foods, including raw or undercooked eggs, undercooked ground beef or poultry, and unpasteurized or raw milk.

Wash your hands after contact with animals, their food, or their living environment.