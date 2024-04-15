Chelan Douglas Health Board Closer To Selecting Administrator

The Chelan Douglas Board of Health is getting closer to selecting an Administrator for the Health District.

There were 32 applicants that were screened by a hiring committee and narrowed first to 10 candidates and then to six, according to Health Board Vice Chair Jerrilea Crawford.

Those six will be interviewed remotely over the next two Fridays, and three finalists will be chosen.

The board agreed at their meeting Monday to have a candidate forum that'll include a meet and greet and questions with three finalists.

The candidates' airfare and one night of lodging in Wenatchee Valley will be funded by the Health District.

There's still no date set for when the finalists will come to the Wenatchee area, but Crawford said staff would be working on date options for the board to consider.

The new Health Administrator will be replacing Luke Davies, who left the health district in March.

Davies began his tenure in January of 2021, during the height of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the beginning of mass vaccinations.

He said the most important thing that happened during his time with the agency was its ability to finally grow into its own.

The health district tracks infectious diseases in the two-county area and sets policy standards for health care and practices.

It uses available resources and partners to provide health services in Chelan and Douglas Counties.