A slope stabilization project will cause delays west of Leavenworth and near the summit of Stevens Pass on US 2.

Washington State Department of Transportation said the project begins this month on four sites on US 2. The project aims to increase safety for the public on the corridor by addressing four slopes with a history of active rockfall. Crews will repair damaged slope stabilization systems and scale loose rock at four identified slopes located near the summit of Stevens Pass and through Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth.

Expect Delays When U.S. 2 West of Leavenworth

Drivers can expect flagger controlled traffic and occasional 20-minute stops while the contractor performs scaling, followed by alternating trafic guided by pilot car.

Closer to Leavenworth, traffic control includes single-lane closures with flagging and 20-minute stops with alternating traffic guided by pilot car. Travelers should expect delays.

At Stevens Pass, traffic control will include single, right-lane closures on the four-lane section west of the summit.

There is also a planned three-day full closure in mid-August, but WSDOT does not know the date at this time. During the closure, vehicles will detour on Chumstick Highway, while freight will go through Blewett Pass.

The project funds come from a Phase 3 Funding Program and will cost an estimated $2.3 million.