U.S. 2 west of Leavenworth is scheduled to close for three days next week.

Closure Dates and Times

Washington State Department of Transportation is closing the highway from Coles Corner to just west of Icicle Road in Leavenworth from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 21.

Why the Highway Must Close

The closures are part of the US 2 slope stabilization project. This is the rock removal stage of the project, and officials say closing the highway completely is the most efficient way to complete the work.

"Some rocks are massive," said WSDOT spokesperson Sebastian Moraga. "This will allow the work to happen unimpeded and help get things flowing back to normal sooner rather than later."

Detour Routes for Drivers

During the closure, passenger vehicles can detour through Chumstick Highway. Freight and oversized vehicles must use Blewett Pass to access U.S. 2.

Residents and businesses within the closure area will have access from the west side of the closure at Coles Corner up to the work zone.

WSDOT Slope Stabilization Project Overview

Slope repairs began in July. The plan is to repair four rock slopes between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth. WSDOT said you can check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions and if there are any changes to the work.