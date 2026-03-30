Five Injured, Including Four Children, In Three-Vehicle Crash On Sunset Highway

Five people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in East Wenatchee on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on State Route 28 - Sunset Highway, when 72-year-old Karen Pearson of East Wenatchee attempted to make a left-hand turn off the highway in her SUV and collided with an oncoming sedan driven by 17-year-old Jocelyn Branthwaite of East Wenatchee.

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The impact caused Branthwaite's vehicle to roll and collide with a trailing pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Samantha Delay of East Wenatchee.

Pearson and the four passengers in Branthwaite's vehicle - all of whom were children between the ages of 10 and 12, suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, while Branthwaite, Delay, and the lone passenger in her vehicle escaped without injury.

Troopers say Pearson caused the accident by failing to yield the right-of-way and that impairment did not play a role in the wreck, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.