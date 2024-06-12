Chip Seal Project Happening On U.S. Hwy 2 Near Wenatchee

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be conducting a chip seal project north of Wenatchee in the days ahead.

The work gets underway tomorrow on a mile-long section of U.S. Highway 2 from Sunnyslope to the State Route 285 onramps west of the roundabout at East Street.

DOT spokesperson, Sebastian Moraga, says the work will create some minor traffic impacts.

"It will disrupt traffic some. There will be a lower speed limit and loose gravel on the roadway. Drivers should also expect single-lane closures during working hours."

Moraga says it will be important for drivers to follow the reduced speed limits through the work zone to reduce the potential for damage to their vehicles and those of others.

"Just slow it down. The slower you go, the less chance there is for it becoming a hazard for motorcyclists and the less the chances are for there being a little souvenir on your windshield."

Work will not be conducted on Friday or through the weekend but will resume on Monday (June 17) when it's scheduled to wrap up.

Project hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.