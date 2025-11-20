Farm Worker Injured In Crash Near Royal City

A Grant County man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon near Royal City.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around noon near the intersection of Roads 13 Southeast and B Southeast when the 37-year-old driver of a telehandler lost control of the farm implement and crashed into an orchard.

Get our free mobile app

The man was initially treated at the scene for his injuries before being airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for further medical attention.

Sheriff's officials say the accident happened when the telehandler's brakes failed and that impairment did not play a role in the crash.

A telehandler is heavy-duty machine used to lift, carry, and place various materials. It is widely used in both agricultural and industrial settings.