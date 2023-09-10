Motorcyclist Injured In U.S. 2 Crash Near Peshastin

One person has injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on westbound U.S. 2 near Peshastin.

Troopers say a 1997 Honda VT 1100 motorcycle driven 48-year-old John Morrison of Arlington by was following too closely when it hit the SUV in front that was slowing for traffic.

Morrison was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with minor injuries.

He was wearing a US Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

The SUV in front, a 2000 Honda CRV, was driven by 20-year-old Benjamin Patchen of Wenatchee, who was not injured.

Morrison was given a ticket for following too closely. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, which took place just after noon on Saturday.