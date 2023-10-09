Man Injured, Facing DUI Charges From Rollover Crash On US 2

US 2 Rollover Crash Image from Washington State Patrol 10-9-2023

One person is injured and suspected of driving impaired from a crash late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy 2 south of Coles Corner. 

Troopers say a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Emilio Hernandez Lopez of Cashmere was eastbound when he left the roadway to the left, overcorrected and crossed back over all lanes and rolled, coming to a rest on the right shoulder. 

Hernandez Lopez was flown by helicopter to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries. 

He faces DUI charges and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

The crash took place at about 10:15pm Sunday. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

