Trailer Breaks Loose From Semi, Dumps Load Of Apples On US 2/97

No one is injured after a semi lost its second trailer while traveling on US 2 and 97 south of Orondo

The semi driven by 47-year-old Alejandro Buenrostro was northbound carrying a load of apples with two trailers.

Troopers say the rear trailer broke off at the tongue of the trailer and rolled, spilling the apples onto the roadway before coming to a rest on the eastbound shoulder.

The cause of the crash is listed ae "wheels off roadway".

The crash took place at about 1:15pm Friday. Alcohol or drugs were not involved.