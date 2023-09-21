Major Detours On US 2 During Leavenworth Parade

The annual Autumn Leaf Festival Parade Saturday will lead to the closure of U.S. Hwy. 2 through Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office posted the detour route on social media, which shows westbound traffic moving through a maze of city streets.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says travel will be slow through the area.

"They can expect backups," said Moody. "And that was kind of one of the reasons we wanted to get the information out there," said Moody. "(It) is so people can plan ahead. One of our hopes is people can go, 'Oh. I'm just not going to go during that time.' That that was part of our goal in getting that information out there."

U.S. Hwy 2 will be closed through Leavenworth between 11:30am and 2:00pm Saturday for the parade.

Eastbound U.S. 2 traffic will turn right on Icicle Rd., then left on East Leavenworth Rd. which will intersect with U.S. 2 on the west side of Leavenworth.

Front Street will be closed during the Parade from the Dan’s Food Market parking lot, just west of 14th Street, to US 2 at Gustavs. Once the Parade is over at 2:00 PM, Front Street will reopen from 14th Street to 10th Street. Front Street is currently closed to vehicular traffic from 10th Street to US 2 at Gustavs.

US 2 will remain open to 14th Street for those who wish to access residents and businesses on and around Commercial Street during the temporary closure.

Lauren Loebsack with the Washington Department of Transportation says 18 wheelers need to steer clear of the area during the closure.

“Traffic is going to be detoured onto local roads in that area,” Loebsack said. “It’s really important to note that those are not appropriate for freight. Also, the Chumstick Highway is not a great alternative for a route around that traffic.