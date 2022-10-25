Flash Flood Warning Hits Bolt Creek Fire/U.S. 2 Area Overnight, More to Come

The after effects of the Bolt Creek Fire are already being felt in the Skykomish area along U.S. 2

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect until 1pm Tuesday after nearly a half inch of rain fell in an hour during an overnight Flash Flood Warning.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Bodnar says burn scars left by the fire on land were hit by heavy bands of overnight rain.

“I can tell you from experience with burn scars it doesn’t take a whole lot of precipitation to cause issues,” said Bodnar. “It’s all about how quickly the precipitation falls.”

And there’s more heavy rain expected in the area.

"There's going to be more showers developing this afternoon," Bodnar said. "And then, I think they're going to probably reassess what to do tonight because there's going to be more heavy precipitation moving in Tuesday evening into Tuesday night."

Rain chances with some possible stretches of heavy rain will continues for the rest of the week near the Bolt Creek Fire.