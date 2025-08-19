Four people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 2 near Nason Creek late Monday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, three westbound vehicles had slowed for heavy traffic when 59-year-old Troy Peterson of Fort Pierce, Florida, attempted an improper pass. Peterson’s vehicle struck a second car, which then hit a parked truck before colliding with a third vehicle.

Peterson and his passenger, 51-year-old Jennifer Peterson of Mukilteo, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The driver of the second car, 24-year-old Kevin Chen of Philadelphia, was also transported to Harborview, while his passenger, 24-year-old

Annie Yang, was taken to Confluence Health Hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt. Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not factors. Both directions of U.S. 2 were blocked for a time.

The crash remains under investigation.