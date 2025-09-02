Jeep Driver Flees After Rollover Crash Near Orondo

Jeep Driver Flees After Rollover Crash Near Orondo

Orondo Firefighters Association

The driver of a Jeep fled the scene after allegedly crashing Friday afternoon.

Orondo Firefighters Association said a Jeep rolled over and flipped multiple times around 3 p.m. on US-2 and U.S. 97 near the south end of Orondo. Washington State Patrol and Orondo Firefighters could not locate the driver.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash and the missing driver.

