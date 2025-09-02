The driver of a Jeep fled the scene after allegedly crashing Friday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Orondo Firefighters Association said a Jeep rolled over and flipped multiple times around 3 p.m. on US-2 and U.S. 97 near the south end of Orondo. Washington State Patrol and Orondo Firefighters could not locate the driver.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash and the missing driver.