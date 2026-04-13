Washington State Department of Transportation is considering bike and pedestrian safety improvements for nearly two miles of US97A in Chelan.

Proposed Improvements Along US 97A in Chelan

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DOT said the improvements include the installation of a 10-foot shared-use path to connect the Lakeside Park area to the junction of State Route 971 South Lakeshore Road.

Shared-Use Path Would Connect Key Areas

The project would install curbing and safety features on the north side of the roadway and shift and restripe travel lanes to improve multimodal access between the intersection of Johnson Place and South Lakeshore Road. Driving lanes and speed limit would be reduced throughout the project length.

Why This Section of Road Was Targeted

The project is funded through programs to enhance safety for multimodal users, and this section of road has been identified for improvements due to collision history and increased traffic volumes.

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DOT said existing conditions, lacking sidewalks or bike lanes with moderate traffic, also make improvements in this corridor important.

The proposed trail would bring connectivity to the City of Chelan's Lakeside Trail by extending the trail access west to the junction of SR 971/South Lakeshore Road.

The project is estimated to cost $600,000.