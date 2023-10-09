Bighorn Ram Takes Out Windows At Chelan Count Building

Chelan County Public Works is calling it the Great Smash and Dash of 2023.

The agency is reporting $3,500 in damages from four smashed windows Monday morning at its Moderate Risk Waste Facility on US 97A.

Image of damaged windows at Moderate Risk Waste Facility from Chelan County Image of damaged windows at Moderate Risk Waste Facility from Chelan County loading...

A social media post includes a photo of a bighorn ram the department says likely saw his reflection in the windows and decided to attack.

The tongue-in-cheek post say, "It is our suspicion that the suspect...tends to hang around the parking lot with his gang of friends."

It further reads: "Rest assured, we will find the suspect. He left behind hair evidence and DNA residue among the damages...If you see him, please do not make contact. Headbutts are his weapon of choice."

Image of Bighorn ram at Moderate Risk Waste Facility from Chelan County Image of Bighorn ram at Moderate Risk Waste Facility from Chelan County loading...

Chelan County Public Works has previously posted surveillance photos showing groups of Bighorn Sheep and deer congregated in front of the Moderate Risk Waste Facility.