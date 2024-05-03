Chelan County Performing Maintenance On Two Dirt Roads

Chelan County will perform maintenance on two of its unimproved roads next week.

Crews with the County's Public Works Department will apply temporary improvements to just over half a mile of Number 2 Canyon Road (milepost 4.35 to 4.95) in the Wenatchee area and three miles of Union Valley Road (milepost 2.40 to 5.40) near Chelan.

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the work being done occurs every few years, as needed.

"They're going to be prepping those dirt roads for the application of some magnesium chloride on Wednesday. What that means is this application is going to help with dust control. They're also going to be stabilizing the road surface because sometimes those dirt roads can get a little bit of washboarding from the traffic they see and the grading process."

Get our free mobile app

FitzSimmons says the work is expected to have little to no impact on local traffic but caution is still being advised.

"This is a moving operation, so we don't need flagger-controlled traffic in the project area. But if you're on those roads and come upon our graders and rollers, just make sure that you give them a little wave to let them know that you see them and pass these large pieces of equipment slowly and carefully."

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday (May 6-7).