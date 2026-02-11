Massive rocks fell onto Sleepy Hollow Road in Chelan County Wednesday morning.

What Caused the Rockfall?

READ MORE: Manson Totem Pole Road Project to Begin Soon

Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said it happened just before 10 a.m. and was caused by the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle.

"This is the time of year when water gets into cracks in the rocks, then freezes at night and thaws in the morning," FitzSimmons said. "Over and over again, that can cause rockfalls."

Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Public Works Chelan County Public Works loading...

Cleanup Efforts and Possible Closures

A loader cleared the roadway after a brief closure, though crews will return in the coming weeks to break up and remove the debris, which could require additional closures. The extent of any roadway damage is still being assessed.

FitzSimmons said more rockfalls are possible in the coming weeks and urged drivers to watch for debris and call 911 to report hazards.