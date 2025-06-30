There's a new head of the Chelan County Public Works road maintainence department.

Ed Grant is the foreman of the Cashmere District and he takes over as the new road maintenance superintendent.

He follows in the footsteps of Brad Harn, who will retire after 36 years of service.

“As the maintenance supervisor, you get to see every corner of the county,” Horn said. “You need to know the road system throughout the county so you can answer questions when a citizen calls with a concern.”

The position watches over the five road districts at Public Works Lands and its employees.

Grant grew up in Cashmere and began work as a flagger and snowplow driver.

“I think we all learned a little from Brad, and that’s the goal, to pass along something to remember or to put in the tool bag that may help you throughout your own journey,” Grant said in a news release. “At Chelan County, we all learn from each other. It’s a part of the job that makes it fun and interesting.”

Grant is an employee of nearly 27 years.