Massive Boulder Topples Onto Chelan County Road

Chelan County road crews are dealing damage from a massive boulder that toppled onto Entiat River Road over the weekend.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says workers used the "boulder buster" technique to dispose of the rock.

The process involves drilling holes into the boulder, where a shell is placed to blast it into a fractured condition so it can be broken apart and hauled away.

"Unfortunately for our county, this is common, this boulder buster technique," said FitzSimmons. "So, this is nothing out of the ordinary that the crews aren't able to handle."

The rock fall took place took place at far west end of Entiat River Road, which will continue to be limited to one lane of traffic until crews repair damage to the roadway.

Chelan County cews work on large boulder in roadway on 3-20-23 Chelan County crews work on large boulder in roadway on 3-20-23 loading...

The boulder was sitting near the 25-mile mark of the road, which begins in Entiat at an intersection with U.S. Highway 97-A.

FitzSimmons says there won’t be a major disruption for travelers. “The good news about that is low traffic in the area,” FitzSimmons said.

As of Monday afternoon, the uphill lane of the road was open, but traffic still had to yield to oncoming traffic in that area.

The county has been advising drivers to avoid the area Monday because there would still be traffic delays.

The county posted on social that the week got off “to a rocky start!”