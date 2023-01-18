Traffic Delays for Rockslide Work

If you plan to drive US 97A, north of Entiat, keep an eye out for crews and expect delays during daylight hours.

Two significant rockslides have prompted the Department of Transportation to assess the risk for more slides.

WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says a contractor was hired to shore up the hillsides along US 97A after a geo-technical survey was conducted.

"There was some additional material that looked at risk of coming down soon that was big enough that needed to be done under maintenance supervision" Loebsack said.

She says watch for an automatic assistant flagging device that keeps crews safe in their trucks where they run the flagging remotely.

"You can expect probably 20 minute delays through there 8 to 4 for the rest of the week while we clear that up," Loebsack added. "The goal is to be out of that work zone by end of day Friday."

WSDOT says the risk of rockslides will remain high as long as temperatures stay above freezing and the rain continues to fall.

It's a La Nina winter in the Northwest, which typically brings wetter conditions.