Update 4:25 pm

The shelter in place has bee cleared. U.S. 97A is open.

------

U.S. Highway 97A is closed in Entiat from Shadow Ridge to Wisdom Street for police activity.

There's also a shelter in place order for residents in the area.

Rivercom 911 dispatch said the Sheriff's Office is dealing with a domestic disturbance.

Residents are being advised to stay in their homes and lock doors and windows.

The public is asked to avoid the area around Hwy. 97A from Shadow Ridge to Wisdom Street until further notice.