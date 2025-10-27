Two people from Gold Bar were killed in a crash on Highway 2 at Stevens Pass Sunday afternoon, prompting extended closures in the area.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Washington State Patrol, a westbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man with a 17-year-old female passenger—both from Snohomish County—lost control around 1 p.m. The vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound pickup. Both occupants of the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the eastbound pickup, both from Othello, included a 45-year-old passenger who was transported to Providence Medical Center and a 48-year-old male driver who was uninjured.

Troopers reported rain and snow on the roadway and shoulder at the time of the crash. WSP says excessive speed for conditions caused the collision and that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

14 Safety Tips For Halloween These are from the City of Boise Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola