Meet Pei Pei, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week. Pei Pei is an adorable 6-year-old girl with a heart of gold. She can be on the shy side if you see her in her kennel, but once Pei Pei is outside, she is a playful goofball.

Pei Pei has a charming, wrinkled face and big, expressive eyes, sure to capture your heart. She is very well behaved walking on the leash and loves attention, so she can’t get enough cuddles and playtime.

If you're looking for a devoted companion to frolic in the park or snuggle on the couch, Pei Pei will bring joy and laughter to your life

Pei Pei will be better suited to a home where she can be the only pet and soak up all of your love. If you would like to arrange a meet & greet, contact the WVHS shelter at (509) 662-9577

Pei Pei

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 6 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058100687

Pei Pei is available for adoption daily from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

The height of the summer season is here so the WVHS is reminding pet owners and particularly dog owners, of the importance of protecting furry friends from the risk of heat stroke that can be life-threatening and develop very quickly

Dogs are especially vulnerable to overheating, even on walks or in a parked car for just a few minutes. Flat-faced breeds like Pugs or French Bulldogs, puppies, senior-aged dogs, and those with health conditions are at even greater risk.

WVHS has shared tips to keep your dog safe this summer

Walk during early morning or late evening when it's cooler.

Avoid hot pavement—it can burn paws and raise body temperature.

Provide plenty of fresh water and shade.

Never leave your pet in a parked car, even with windows cracked.

Know the signs of heat stroke: excessive panting, drooling, confusion, elevated temperature, vomiting, or collapse.

If you suspect heat stroke, every minute counts. Move your dog to a cool area, offer water, and contact your vet or an emergency animal clinic immediately.