Trillium is a terrific tuxedo; part cat, part drama critic. He has big opinions and isn’t afraid to share them. When he is happy, he’ll tell you. When he is feeling sad, he’ll definitely tell you.

This dashing tuxedo boy is as curious as he is confident. He believes every door should be open, every bag investigated, and every Zoom call co-hosted. Trillium thrives when he’s in the middle of the action with a front-row seat. He’s affectionate, bold, and not afraid to go after what he wants—whether it’s head scratches, adventure, or a sunny windowsill.

Trillium would love a life with indoor-outdoor access, where he can explore and patrol the yard. He is, in his world, the most interesting creature in the house.

Get our free mobile app

TRILLIUM

Cat Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: 1 Year, 8 Months Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058291078

Trillium, the WVHS Pet of the Week Trillium, the WVHS Pet of the Week loading...

Trillium is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of the cats available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

Learn More: New Law Protects Those Who Try to Rescue Pets in Vehicles