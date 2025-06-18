As the season changes to summer, a new law will soon go into effect in Washington State that will offer greater protections for those who enter someone else's vehicle to render aid to person or pet.

HB-1046 was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson earlier this year.

The law offers civil immunity for those who gain access to another's vehicle in order to provide assistance to children, vulnerable adults, or domestic pets like dogs or cats.

Current state laws only shield a person from being sued for entering another's property when a domestic animal has been confined without proper food or water for over 36 hours, but HB-1046 allows for immediate intervention as long as certain conditions are met.

The new law specifies five criteria which must be present for a civilian to break into someone else's vehicle to provide aid, including:

- Checking first to see if the vehicle is unlocked

- Having a good faith belief that the child, vulnerable person, or pet is in imminent danger

- Calling 911 before entering the vehicle

- Using only the necessary force to gain entry

- Remaining with the child, vulnerable adult, or animal until help arrives.

Law enforcement agents are currently allowed to forcibly enter property at any time if they believe there are safety concerns for a person or animal present, and will still be able to do so just as freely under HB-1046.

The five conditions for immunity must all be met for civilian intervention, and the bill does not act as a reason or defense for breaking into a vehicle in order to steal it or any of its contents.

Local law enforcement officials say they've seen a rise in the number of instances involving citizens breaking into vehicles to rescue both animals and people who are in peril, especially inside overheated cars, in recent years.