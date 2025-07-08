Meet Bunnelby, The Charming Rabbit Looking For A New Home

Bunnelby is available for adoption at WVHS

Meet Bunnelby, the Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.  The sweet 3-year-old lop rabbit is as charming as the Pokémon he is named after.   Mr. Bunnelby has soft grey fur with brown accents and a softer personality to match.

WVHS staff says he’s a friendly rabbit who’s always happy to hop over and say hello.  If you’re in the mood for some bunny snuggles, he’s happy to show his affection.  Mr.  Bunnelby will love a home where he can relax, explore, and enjoy gentle affection.

A rabbit can make a good pet for children to learn the responsibilities of pet care.  WVHS staff can answer questions about a good age for children to become responsible for their care.

Plan to meet Bunnelby at the WVHS and see if he is a good fit for your family but he might just hop right into your heart.

BUNNELBY

  • Species: Rabbit
  • Breed: Lop
  • Age: 3 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0058786893
Bunnelby, the WVHS Pet of the Week
Bunnelby is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm.  The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment. 

Here is a gallery of the pets available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.  Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

Filed Under: pet adoption, The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week, washington, wenatchee
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

