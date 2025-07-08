Meet Bunnelby, The Charming Rabbit Looking For A New Home
Meet Bunnelby, the Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week. The sweet 3-year-old lop rabbit is as charming as the Pokémon he is named after. Mr. Bunnelby has soft grey fur with brown accents and a softer personality to match.
WVHS staff says he’s a friendly rabbit who’s always happy to hop over and say hello. If you’re in the mood for some bunny snuggles, he’s happy to show his affection. Mr. Bunnelby will love a home where he can relax, explore, and enjoy gentle affection.
A rabbit can make a good pet for children to learn the responsibilities of pet care. WVHS staff can answer questions about a good age for children to become responsible for their care.
Plan to meet Bunnelby at the WVHS and see if he is a good fit for your family but he might just hop right into your heart.
BUNNELBY
- Species: Rabbit
- Breed: Lop
- Age: 3 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0058786893
Bunnelby is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.
Here is a gallery of the pets available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.
WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.
