Meet Ace and Kaeto—the dynamic husky duo named as Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

These handsome 8-year-old brothers are smart, well-mannered, and full of heart. They may be a little older, but don’t be fooled—Ace and Kaeto still have plenty of energy for adventures and lots of love to give.

Ace is the brainy one of the pair, and he’s not shy about showing off his impressive list of tricks. He knows sit, stay, come, down, and give paw, and he loves engaging with people and keeping his mind sharp. He’s a clever, loyal companion with a sweet, affectionate side.

Kaeto is just as smart and has a real soft spot for tennis balls. He knows sit, down, stay, and heel, and he’s happiest when he’s got room to run and someone to toss a ball for him. He’d thrive in a home with a secure yard where he can enjoy the outdoors while staying safe.

Both boys are gentle, loving, and enjoy human connection. Whether you’re out for a walk, tossing a toy, or just relaxing at home, Ace and Kaeto are the kind of companions who will always be by your side. If you’re looking to double the love and bring home two well-behaved, devoted best friends, these bonded brothers are ready to complete your family.

If you would like to arrange a meet & greet, contact the WVHS shelter at (509) 662-9577

Ace (L) & Kaeto (R) Ace (L) & Kaeto (R) loading...

ACE & KAETO

Breed: Alaskan Huskies

Age: 8 Years Old

Sex: Males

Animal ID: A0058834959(Ace) & A0058946531(Kaeto)

Ace and Kaeto are available for adoption daily from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

