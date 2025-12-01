Meet Flopsy, a handsome 1-year-old black lop rabbit with the softest ears and the sweetest personality. This gentle boy adores affection and thrives on companionship—he’ll happily lean in for pets and enjoy spending quiet time with you.

Flopsy loves Timothy hay and is often munching away on his favorite food, content as possible. He’s calm, friendly, and ready to bring some joy into your home. Hop on over to the shelter to meet Flopsy

FLOPSY

Rabbit Breed: Lop

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059670454

Plan to visit Flopsy and see his lovable personality in person. The WVHS staff will be happy to share more details about Flopsy and adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Adoption Shelter:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. PH: 509.662.9577

