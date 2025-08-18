Prince Trillium is a striking longhaired tuxedo cat with a heart and big, fluffy tail to match. He is nearly 2 years old and still playful with a deep curiosity for everything around him. Prince Trillium loves chasing a wand toy or curling up beside you.

He is an affectionate and people-oriented cat, and the staff loves him for his signature “love bites”—gentle nibbles that let you know you’re his favorite human. But he knows how to give just the right mix of cuddle time and independence.

Prince Trillium is missing some teeth, so he eats wet food and needs a kibble-free diet to keep him happy and healthy. He’s also seeking a dog-free home where he can be the center of attention without any barking housemates.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and luxurious little prince to brighten your home, Prince Trillium might be your purrfect match. Stop by and meet him at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

PRINCE TRILLIUM

Animal ID 58291078 Species Cat Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix Age 1 year 10 months 6 days Gender Male Size Large Color Black/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown No Dogs No Cats Site Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Location Cat Adoption 1 Adoption Price $60.00

Prince Trillium is available for adoption, but here is a gallery of all adoptable cats at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter.