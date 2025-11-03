The Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is Quill, a happy, smart boy with the best smile you’ll ever see.

He loves spending time with his people and being part of the action. Quill may get a little excited and jump sometimes, but he's quickly learning all the skills to be his very best boy.

The WVHS staff says Quill is a fast learner and really eager to please, especially with treats or praise. If you’re looking for a sweet, cheerful companion who loves to learn and wants to be by your side, he will make a great match.

Plan to visit Quill and see his amazing smile in person. The WVHS staff will be happy to share more details about Quill and adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Adoption Shelter:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. PH: 509.662.9577

Meet QUILL

Dog Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059463439

