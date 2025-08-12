The City of Wenatchee and Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are throwing a pool party for pups on August 16th.

The City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department marks the final day of city pool operations for the summer season with the traditional doggie swim.

The family-fun event is Saturday, August 16th, from 4PM to 7PM, supported by Cascade Auto Center.

WVHS’s Dr. Bozarth and Animal Care & Control staff will be on site to offer a variety of special services for a $20 fee.

● Licensing for spayed and neutered dogs ($10 extra for unaltered animals)

● FREE microchipping

● FREE rabies vaccination

WVHS Executive Director BJ Andersen is inviting area dog owners to attend.

“This event perfectly combines fun with responsible pet ownership,” said BJ Andersen, WVHS Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to offer these essential services to help keep our community’s pets safe and healthy while they enjoy this special end-of-summer celebration.” --BJ Andersen

Dogs and their families can participate in a doggie obstacle course and splash time in the pool (dogs only; sorry, no people allowed in the pool). Local food trucks will have tasty treats, dog-friendly vendors will have items for sale, and there are giveaways and free prizes.

There are a few rules to keep in mind for the safety of dogs and their handlers.

The city and WVHS say dog handlers must be 16 or older. All dogs need proof of current rabies vaccination, or a free vaccination is available on-site at the event. Each dog should be handled by one handler for safety recommendations. All dogs must be on leash when not in the pool

Firehouse Pet Shop is sponsoring the entry of the first 100 dogs to be admitted free. Admission is $5.00 for Wenatchee residents and $5.50 for out-of-town visitors.

For more information about WVHS services or the Doggie Paddle Swim event, visit; wenatcheehumane.org.