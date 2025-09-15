The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is the kind of older dog that is often overlooked at the shelter. Casandra is not a puppy, but don't overlook her. She is a lovely 12-year-old lady who proves that age is just a number. Casandra may be a senior, but she still has plenty of pep in her step and enjoys getting out for walks.

She is wonderful on a leash and loves to take her time sniffing and exploring her surroundings. But Casandra is very affectionate and will happily soak up all your love.

Casandra is looking for a soft place to land and a family to cherish her golden years and share her sweet spirit and joy for life. If you are looking for a companion that is past the puppy stage, Casandra is your girl.

Casandra is ready and waiting for someone she can share all her love with.

Stop by and meet het at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

CASANDRA

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 12 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0019114838

WVHS Pet of the Week "Casandra" Image: WVHS WVHS Pet of the Week "Casandra" Image: WVHS loading...

