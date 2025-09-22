Zarza is a large, active shepherd with a heart as big as her zoomies. She’s friendly, social, and always excited to meet new people.

Her happy energy is contagious—though she’s still learning to keep all four paws on the ground. Zarza already knows “sit” and is working on her “down” and “stay” commands and improving her leash walking skills. She should be a quick study because she is smart, food-motivated, and eager to learn. With consistent, positive training, she’s making great progress and will keep getting better.

Zarza will thrive with an active family who can continue her training and give her the exercise and engagement she loves. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate, and trainable companion, Zarza could be your perfect match.

She’ll do best with a family or individual who enjoys the outdoors and can give her the mental and physical stimulation she craves and without small animals in the home. A fenced yard or regular adventures would be a big plus for such an energetic pup. If you're interested, come meet Zarza; she can’t wait to wiggle her way into your heart.

Stop by and meet Zarza at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

ZARZA

Dog Breed: Shepherd

Age: 4 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058869902

