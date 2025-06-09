Spearow is a soft-hearted tabby with a gentle soul and a love for quiet corners. With his big, curious eyes and distinctive striped coat, Spearow may be shy at first, preferring to observe the world from a cozy windowsill or the comfort of a blanket fort. But don’t let his timid nature fool you—behind his cautious nature is a sweet companion who will be a warm and loyal companion once he feels safe.

Spearow has a brother, Shadow, who often leads the way into new adventures while Spearow watches from the sidelines. They are often curled up together for a nap or playing in the morning sunlight. The brothers are a perfect balance— quiet and bold, thoughtful and brave. Spearow is the kind of friend who may take a little time to come out of his shell, but once he does he will steal your heart.

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 9 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058510447

Spearow is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.