Meet the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Spearow/WHVS

Spearow is a soft-hearted tabby with a gentle soul and a love for quiet corners. With his big, curious eyes and distinctive striped coat, Spearow may be shy at first, preferring to observe the world from a cozy windowsill or the comfort of a blanket fort. But don’t let his timid nature fool you—behind his cautious nature is a sweet companion who will be a warm and loyal companion once he feels safe.

Spearow has a brother, Shadow, who often leads the way into new adventures while Spearow watches from the sidelines.  They are often curled up together for a nap or playing in the morning sunlight.  The brothers are a perfect balance— quiet and bold, thoughtful and brave. Spearow is the kind of friend who may take a little time to come out of his shell, but once he does he will steal your heart.

SPEAROW

  • Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 9 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0058510447
Spearow/ WVHS
Spearow is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm.  The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment. 

Here is a gallery of the cats available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.  Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

