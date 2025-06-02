Silas is Looking For a Buddy; Meet this Sweet Boy at Wenatchee Humane Society

Silas, the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Silas is a sweet, mellow pup with a heart full of love and a nose for adventure.   He lives for the great outdoors, whether it’s a leisurely walk, a sunny nap in the grass, or a good old-fashioned sniffari, Silas is happiest with the breeze in his fur.

Don't worry about walks, he’s a pro on leash and enjoys a calm stroll. But he’s got a playful side too and enjoys letting loose when the zoomies hit.

If you’re looking for a gentle soul with a playful spark, Silas is ready to be your buddy for life.

Silas is waiting for a buddy at WVHS
Meet SILAS

  • Breed: Shepherd Mix
  • Age: 3 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0058305828

Silas is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm.  The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment. 

Here is a gallery of the dogs available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.  Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

