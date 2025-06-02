Silas is Looking For a Buddy; Meet this Sweet Boy at Wenatchee Humane Society
Silas is a sweet, mellow pup with a heart full of love and a nose for adventure. He lives for the great outdoors, whether it’s a leisurely walk, a sunny nap in the grass, or a good old-fashioned sniffari, Silas is happiest with the breeze in his fur.
Don't worry about walks, he’s a pro on leash and enjoys a calm stroll. But he’s got a playful side too and enjoys letting loose when the zoomies hit.
If you’re looking for a gentle soul with a playful spark, Silas is ready to be your buddy for life.
Meet SILAS
- Breed: Shepherd Mix
- Age: 3 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0058305828
Silas is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.
Here is a gallery of the dogs available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.
WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.
Read More: Feline Distemper Can Be Fatal, Cases Spiking in Wenatchee
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz