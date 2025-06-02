Silas is a sweet, mellow pup with a heart full of love and a nose for adventure. He lives for the great outdoors, whether it’s a leisurely walk, a sunny nap in the grass, or a good old-fashioned sniffari, Silas is happiest with the breeze in his fur.

Don't worry about walks, he’s a pro on leash and enjoys a calm stroll. But he’s got a playful side too and enjoys letting loose when the zoomies hit.

If you’re looking for a gentle soul with a playful spark, Silas is ready to be your buddy for life.

Meet SILAS

Breed: Shepherd Mix

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058305828

Silas is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

