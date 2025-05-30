Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is reporting a rise in feline distemper cases in the Wenatchee area.

According to a news release on Friday, Feline Panleukopenia is a viral disease that is contagious amongst cats but not to dogs or humans. Kittens under 6 months are the most susceptible to panleukopenia, but unvaccinated adult cats can also contract the virus. Symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

If your cat or kitten develops any of the symptoms, it is important to seek veterinary care right away. The virus can be fatal in cats.

The time period from exposure to symptoms is usually 2-14 days. It is spread primarily by fecal matter or orally, but can also spread from contact with clothing, hands, bedding, and food bowls. Cats and kittens can shed the virus for 2-3 days before showing any symptoms. This virus can persist for months or even years in the environment.

As of Friday, May 30th, WVHS has implemented a number of safety precautions to try and prevent the spread of the contagion;

WVHS will not intake owner-surrendered kittens for a two-week period, and adult cats for a one week period, until June 13th if the occurrence has been reduced.

Until further notice, WVHS will only accept sick or injured stray cats and kittens from areas under contract with Animal Care & Control.

Temporary foster homes for healthy adult cats are needed to keep cattery rooms open for treating sick or injured cats. Call or text (509) 312-8681 to arrange for fostering cats in your home.

FVRCP vaccines are highly effective at preventing Feline Panleukopenia infection. Kittens require a series of vaccines, while adult cats usually require vaccination every 1-3 years after an initial series. WVHS is offering free FVRCP vaccines for cats owned by income-qualified families on Fridays throughout June. Schedule an appointment at wenatcheehumane.org/clinic.

WVHS is asking cat owners to vaccinate, foster or adopt a healthy cat or kitten

Don’t bring strays to the shelter to avoid potential exposure to the virus. WVHS advises that healthy, social outdoor cats are probably someone's pet and it’s best to leave them alone.