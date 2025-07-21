Here is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the week and a gallery of other adoptable pets awaiting loving families this week

Introducing Scion – Your New Best Friend!

Scion is the perfect mix of goofy, loving, and well-mannered. He’s a friendly pup who thrives on companionship and is always ready to be part of the fun—whether that’s tossing his ball in the air for a solo game of fetch or curling up next to you for a cozy snuggle session.

Scion is a really sweet boy who walks beautifully on the leash and has excellent manners. He’ll make you proud as he calmly passes by other dogs without reacting and knows several commands, including sit, lay down, and paw.

Scion is the perfect family dog with a balance of playful energy and chill vibes, making him a easy to fall in love with.

If he sounds like a welcome addition to your home, Scion would love to meet you. Plan meet & greet with Scion at the WVHS, located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information to schedule a date.

SCION

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058616398

Scion is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

The height of the summer season is here so the WVHS is reminding pet owners and particularly dogs to the importance of protecting furry friends from the risk of heat stroke that can be life-threatening and develop very quickly

Dogs are especially vulnerable to overheating, even on walks or in a parked car for just a few minutes. Flat-faced breeds like Pugs or French Bulldogs, and puppies, senior-aged dogs, and those with health conditions are at even greater risk.

WVHS has shared tips to keep your dog safe this summer

Walk during early morning or late evening when it's cooler.

Avoid hot pavement—it can burn paws and raise body temperature.

Provide plenty of fresh water and shade.

Never leave your pet in a parked car, even with windows cracked.

Know the signs of heat stroke: excessive panting, drooling, confusion, elevated temperature, vomiting, or collapse.

If you suspect heat stroke, every minute counts. Move your dog to a cool area, offer water, and contact your vet or an emergency animal clinic immediately.