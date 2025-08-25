A Handsome & Gentle Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week
Meet Declan, a sweet and curious boy who loves to explore the world with his nose. Whether he’s out on a walk or checking out a new spot in the yard, he’s always engaged and eager to learn.
Declan has a gentle nature and is looking for a home where he can thrive. With a little patience and a lot of love, this charming boy will make a loyal and loving companion.
If you’re looking for a dog with a kind heart and a curious spirit, come meet Declan. Stop by and meet him at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.
DECLAN
- Breed: German Shepherd
- Age: 4 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0058777298
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Tan
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Intake Date
|6/24/2025
|Adoption Price
|$125.00
Declan is available for adoption, but here is a gallery of all adoptable dogs at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter.
