Meet Declan, a sweet and curious boy who loves to explore the world with his nose. Whether he’s out on a walk or checking out a new spot in the yard, he’s always engaged and eager to learn.

Declan has a gentle nature and is looking for a home where he can thrive. With a little patience and a lot of love, this charming boy will make a loyal and loving companion.

If you’re looking for a dog with a kind heart and a curious spirit, come meet Declan. Stop by and meet him at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

DECLAN

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 4 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058777298

Size Large Color Tan Housetrained Unknown Adoption Price $125.00

