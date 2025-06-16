Cabella is a big, beautiful, mixed-breed dog with a heart of gold. He has been chosen as the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

He will be a dream addition to your family and is well-mannered and great on a leash, so walks with Cabella are a pleasure.

He is eager to please and loves sharing his affection, so Cabella will become your loyal and loving companion. His gentle nature and willingness to learn will ease the transition into any home. Cabella is yearning for a cozy home where he can be the one and only fur baby!

NO ADOPTION FEE

Cabella comes with a BONUS! His adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor so he is ready for his new life with a loving family.

CABELLA

Dog Breed: Terrier, Airedale Mix

Age: 2 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0052604256

Cabella is the WVHS Pet of the Week and his adoption fee has already been paid! Cabella is the WVHS Pet of the Week and his adoption fee has already been paid! loading...

Cabella is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of the dogs available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.